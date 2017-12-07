Premiere: Supadupe Sound - 'Fallen'

Supremely creative London collective Supadupe Sound have been making noises in the underground over the past 12 months.

Re-tooling future-facing R&B with a UK slant, the group combine numerous vocalists, songwriters, and producers to create something completely distinctive.

New single 'Fallen' should be their crossover moment. Enthralling and highly atmospheric, it's very much a London sound, from the snare cracks in the beat through to those oscillating vocals.

It's a neat combination, one Supadupe Sound do incredibly well - we're infatuated, and hopefully you will be too.

Clash is able to air the visuals, and it builds on the narrative inherent within the songwriting, spinning a tale of young romance.

Supadupe Sound tell us...

“We wanted to use contrasting light and dark shots to help tell the story of two lovers making their way in the city...”

Tune in below.

