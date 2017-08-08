Premiere: Suffer The Children - 'Killing Hands'

Suffer The Children is a Canadian project that brings together three vastly experienced musicians.

Together, the three-some have worked with (deep breath) Drake, Eminem, Aloe Blacc, Raury, Joey Badass, The Clipse, Kanye West, Dr. Dre, and Jay-Z.

Eager to focus on something new, the trio's electronic-speckled alt-R&B sound is draped in darkly enticing imagery.

New single 'Killing Hands' is out now, with Suffer The Children heading to Vancouver to shoot the full video. They explain:

"The building where our studio is located is one of the oldest and most haunted places in Vancouver – and apparently the basement hallway where we shot this video is where most of the spirits tend to hang out. 'Killing Hands' plays with a lot of dark imagery and we wanted to create something visual to reflect that, building a narrative while leaving space for the viewer to draw their own conclusions."

"We imagined that the song itself was drawn from the memories that our building holds. Traces left behind by someone long gone, stories that live in the walls."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.