Premiere: Spelles - 'Dead In The Water'

Spelles knows not to let anyone get in her way.

She's an emphatic, individual talent, someone who can push past boundaries with just one simple sung note.

New cut 'Dead In The Water' underlines this. The powerful call out of each line is driven by a knowledge of the blues, by a sense of gospel music.

Yet the arrangement is electronic, something geared towards the future, a future in which - seemingly - obstacles will be removed and barriers torn down.

“This song is about rising up, taking the reigns, and not letting anything or anyone stand in your way,” shares Spelles, “There is so much power (and capability) that lives within each of us, and sometimes we don’t recognize it or are unable to access it, until it becomes a necessity for survival.”

Clash has first dibs on the video - watch it now.