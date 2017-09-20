Premiere: Soothsayers - 'Dis & Dat'

Soothsayers are a South London institution.

Afro-dub warriors whose live show blazes with righteousness, the band match that deeply physical rhythmic chassis to some searing melodic workouts.

New album 'Tradition' arrives this summer via Wah Wah 45s, with incoming single 'Dis & Dat' leading the way.

Available on hand-stamped 12 inch vinyl limited to a mere 200 copies, the release will be initiated with a show at London's Jazz Cafe alongside sets from Ben Romans-Hopcraft (of Childhood fame) and Miles Wu-Lu, the twin sons of frontman Robin Hopcraft.

The show takes place on February 9th, with Clash able to share the full visuals for 'Dis & Dat' before anyone else.

Emphasising the light, playful nature of their music, Soothsayers also underline that with every release their is a lesson to be learned.

Tune in now.

