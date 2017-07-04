Premiere: SONS - 'Rise'

SONS could make 2018 their own.

The band are at the centre of a blizzard of hype, with their music appearing on Radio 1, Radio X and billowing across the web.

It's easy to see why. Biting riffs and stellar choruses, their pointed, intense songwriting veers towards the personal while aiming for the universal.

New single 'Rise' is online now, with SONS aiming to step into the New Year with confidence.

The full video is a real treat, packed with energy and vivid colour. Tune in now.

