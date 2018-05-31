Premiere: Sonia Stein - 'Change Shapes'

Sonia Stein lives her life in surround sound.

An actress on her own stage, the R&B riser matches a relish for communication with a need to say something.

Soulful new single 'Change Shapes' deals with the manner in which we form our identity, and how this shifts and changes over time.

It's a supple return, one that moves with an infectious energy. She comments:

'Change Shapes' is about the fluidity of our identity and the freedom but also the fear that comes with that. It is also a reminder to myself that no matter what I try to project, people will see me as they are, not as I am and vice versa (“hold these mirrors up to face me, and I’ll become what you want baby”)’...

Shot by Libby Burke Wilde, the full video for 'Change Shapes' was filmed in the stunning Welsh village of Portmierion.

A dramatic counterpoint to Sonia's songwriting, you can check out the full video for 'Change Shapes' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.