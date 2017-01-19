Premiere: Someone - 'The Deep'

Tessa Rose Jackson had reached an impasse.

Sure, the Dutch songwriter had released a successful debut album, but she felt it didn't quite represent who she was, didn't quite cover her passions and interests.

So she changed. Retreating within herself, she became Someone - a blank slate, an area she could use to inspire and provoke.

Tessa explains: "I wanted a name that meant: Don’t worry about who I am. Just check out what I make. I make a lot. Some you may like, some you may not. But I’ll like it. And you know what, I’m someone too."

New single 'The Deep' is out now, and it's a psych-pop ear-worm driven by lucid Mellotron and crunching guitar riffs. The visuals explore time travel and its consequences in a tripped yet heart-warming fashion.

Completely addictive, you can check it out below.