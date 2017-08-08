Premiere: Slum Sociable - 'Castle'

Slum Sociable are part of a new wave of energy in Australia's music scene.

A group with a vivid, outward reach, the band recently decamped to London to focus on their debut album.

Working alongside producer Rich Cooper, the band proved themselves more than capable of accepting fresh influences.

Fusing the electronics of Animal Collective or even Bonobo with a standard songwriting format, the inherent tension in Slum Sociable's work makes for gripping listening.

With the band's debut LP incoming Clash is ready to share a neat preview, in the form of new cut 'Castle'.

All billowing synths and hazy vocals, you can check it out below.