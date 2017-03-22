Premiere: Slow Riot - 'Voyeur'

Ireland's Slow Riot are a potent live force.

Intense indie rock with lashings of post-punk, the band's taut, concise songwriting packs a real punch.

With each show seeming to take them further and further, the group recently welcomed second guitarist Liam O’Connor.

The move has had an instant impact. New cut 'Voyeur' emerged from those initial sessions, and it shows signs that Slow Riot are ready to breakout.

"Liam came to us with the chord progressions and guitar melody of ‘Voyeur’. I liked the contrast between the spectral, somewhat eerie verse parts and the melodic, hopeful chorus," says vocalist/bassist Niall Clancy. "Lyrically I wanted to convey this disparity between hope and desperation and found a similarity in, what can be, the voyeuristic nature of romance today."

We're able to premiere the new video for the single, an anguished but transcendent return that finds redemption and catharsis in guitar-fuelled noise.

Tune in now.

