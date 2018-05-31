Premiere: Simon Love - 'Not If I See You First'

Pop is supposed to be glamorous, it's supposed to transport you to another realm.

There are different ways of doing this, though, and Simon Love certainly has his own techniques.

New album 'Sincerely, S. Love x' - the 'x' is pronounced - arrives shortly on Tapete Records, recorded in London town with a ravishing guest cast.

Reminiscent of ELO is they'd released on Sarah Records, it's lush but self-effacing, a wonderfully English pop document.

We're able to share new song 'Not If I See You First' which is a playful return, all coy turn of phrase and beautiful melody.

The full video is a thing to adore - tune in below.

'Sincerely, S. Love x' will be released on July 6th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.