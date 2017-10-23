Premiere: Simen Lyngroth - 'The Waves'

Simen Lyngroth spent almost a decade in Norwegian group Ask, an alt-pop trio who won huge acclaim in their homeland.

Focussing on a solo venture, Simen Lyngroth will release debut solo album 'Take All The Land' on January 12th.

Tense, melodramatic electronics, the pop songwriting is marked by that silken, instantly recognisable vocal, and the emotions is can conjure.

Album stand out 'The Waves' plunges into pure expression, the vocal rippling through distorting yet engrossing effects.

Simen Løvgren directed the visuals, which take the title at face value - waves of distortion, which occasionally coalesce into beautiful meaning.

Tune in now.

