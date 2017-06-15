Premiere: Sibling - 'Dream You Away'

Sibling

Sibling started with an aim to produce something lush, something a little wider than they had previously attempted.

Led by ex-Hindsights vocalist Benio Baumgart, the band are set to release a new EP on June 30th.

The songwriting focusses on an unhealthy relationship, with the lyrics picking apart the process of re-establishing your own identity.

'Dream You Away' is an example of this, with each stroke of the guitar seeming to brush away the past.

Lush songwriting with a taste of alt crunch at its core, you can check out the full video below.

Catch Sibling at the following shows:

June
24 Bournemouth The Anvil
25 Newport Le Pub

July
4 Bristol The Crofters Rights
5 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
6 Manchester The Eagle Inn
7 Southampton Joiners
8 London Thousand Island

