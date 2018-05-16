Premiere: SHINERS - 'I Love The Girl'

SHINERS have a way with a tune.

That much we know already. After all, we've covered 'em before - you might have noticed.

The band's super EP 'NOW' is out, well, now and the band have just confirmed a full vinyl pressing.

To celebrate that news - and their impending tour dates - SHINERS have pieced together a video for delicious single 'I Love The Girl'.

Opening with crunching Royal Blood style guitars it then breaks down into a 60s organ drenched affair, a psych-out love affair with an ultra-catchy chorus.

Check out the video below.

Catch SHINERS at the following shows:

May

27 Canterbury City Sound Project

June

7 London Thousand Island w/ Bel Espirit

8 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

9 Edinburgh Mash House Attic

13 Manchester Jimmy’s

July

21 Deebsday Music Festival The Croft

August

24 - 27 Park Byline Festival Pippingford

