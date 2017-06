Seazoo seem to have defined their own curious universe.

The Welsh indie-pop band match fizzing, fuzzed out guitar lines to yelping melodies, idiosyncratic word play and Terry - their antique synth.

A debut album is incoming, with Seazoo's lead single 'Roy's World' charming ears at 6Music and beyond.

It's easy to see why - done and dusted in sprint finish time, it has an adorably off kilter feel to it.

Clash has obtained a live session shot at Canterbury Studios, Toronto - tune in below.