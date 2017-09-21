Premiere: Sean Christopher - 'Paper Plane Pilot' (Live Session)

Sean Christopher has always wanted his music to embrace freedom.

A free spirit, his willingness to travel was born from a childhood in the Netherlands, listening to his parents' eclectic record collection.

Now based in Bristol, his work is rooted in pastoral acoustic climes, while still reaching towards the personal.

Recent single 'Paper Plane Pilot' is a beautiful example of his artistry, and Clash has nabbed this new live session.

“I wrote ‘Paper Plane Pilot’ last year after visiting a good friend in a remote area of Southern France,” says Sean. “Although the lyrics might imply this song is about myself wandering French fields, it’s really to do with youth. It’s about feeling free without really being aware of the fast-paced environment we currently live in, and a certain nostalgia for a kid’s view of the world.”

The live session was shot in the French countryside, taking Sean Christopher right back to his roots. Tune in below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.