Premiere: San Scout - 'Stationary'

San Scout's bewitching electronic pop has something indefinable about it.

The DIY pair match glitchy pop to a warped sense of digital production, a hazy mixture that drifts endlessly into fresh spaces.

A deeply independent project, San Scout welcomed the New Year with 'Stationary'.

It's a succinct example of their creative approach, a neat combination of melody and abstract ideas.

The visuals are beguiling, too, incredibly hypnotic and lovingly enticing.

Tune in now.

