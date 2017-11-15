Premiere: San Scout - 'Stationary'

San Scout's bewitching electronic pop has something indefinable about it.
The DIY pair match glitchy pop to a warped sense of digital production, a hazy mixture that drifts endlessly into fresh spaces.
A deeply independent project, San Scout welcomed the New Year with 'Stationary'.
It's a succinct example of their creative approach, a neat combination of melody and abstract ideas.
The visuals are beguiling, too, incredibly hypnotic and lovingly enticing.
Tune in now.
