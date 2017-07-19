Premiere: Sam Frankl - 'Gold Rush'

Sam Frankl is a wandering spirit, but somehow his compass always takes him home.

Born in South London, he currently resides in Lambeth, an area that is undergoing a lot of changes.

Social housing is being removed, with expensive flats being erected in their place - yet the sense of community still lingers.

Introspective new cut 'Gold Rush' was prompted by the world around him, by the incessant chase for something society deems to be worth having.

Digging a little deeper, Sam Frankl realises that these expectations aren't all they're cracked up to be.

This new video was shot on the Heygate Estate, and it's a salute to the solidarity that exists between working people of all cultures and communities in South London.

Tune in now.