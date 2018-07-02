Premiere: Sam Eagle - '15/8'

Sam Eagle hails from the Essex coast, an artist able to work alone or with collaborators.

Focussing on his solo work, the songwriter recently shared new single '15/8', a subtle, poised, intriguing return.

John Kennedy is a fan, while BBC Introducing are swinging behind the artist to show support.

Working with producer Tom Donovan (Monster Florence), '15/8' is a supple, soulful return that brings to mind Tom Misch or even Radiohead.

We're able to premiere the visuals, and they're an intriguing watch as Sam Eagle's talent comes to bloom.

