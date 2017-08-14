Premiere: Salt Ashes - 'Wilderness'

Salt Ashes makes the sort of darkly deviant disco that first fuelled Depeche Mode, or even Giorgio Moroder.

The sounds of things crashing into the night, the rising star's music has a crisply enticing sense of debauchery.

New single 'Wilderness' is a case in point. Wonderfully put together, each part interlocks with the next, building into an imposing piece of pop noir.

It's the sound of throwing yourself open to emotion, as Salt Ashes explains: "'Wilderness' is about only needing love to fulfil you, the kind of love that is crazy, reckless and all consuming. It's about not holding back and having no regrets."

The video was shot in the Portuguese city of Faro, and it's a beautiful counterpoint to the weighty darkness of 'Wilderness'.

Tune in now.

