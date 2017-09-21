Premiere: Saint PHNX - 'Magic'

There's no formula, no routine that underpins Glasgow duo Saint PHNX.

A brotherly pair, the group know that music is born out of some strange alchemy, a bit of magic, even.

In fact, that's the name of their new single. 'Magic' is out now, and it's a storming return from a group whose creative approach to pop music is finding new paths towards melody.

Alan and Stevie Jukes comment: "'Magic' is about coming from a place that you're not happy with, a place of discontentment, and suddenly hitting upon something magical in an instant that is destined to make your life better. For us, our magic came when we started the band but the message is not just about the band, it’s universal, it’s a message of hope."

The video features a variety of street performers, all shot on London's roads, avenues, and by-ways.

Deftly pieced together, you can check it out below.

Catch Saint PHNX at the following shows:

September

28 Newcastle Underground

October

1 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

2 Manchester Gullivers

3 London Sebright Arms

For tickets to the latest Saint PHNX shows click HERE.

