Premiere: Run Logan Run - 'Death Is Elsewhere'

Run Logan Run have a raw, aggressive, and unrelentingly creative sound.

Just two people, their frenetic approach to improvisation could loosely be termed jazz, but it also borrows from dirty electronics and heavier aspects of rock music.

Working from London's Total Refreshment Centre - an acclaimed dugout for fresh innovation within jazz - the pair laid down their debut album last year.

‘The Delicate Balance Of Terror’ arrives on May 4th, with production from Danalogue and Betamax of The Comet Is Coming.

With a flurry of live dates planned the duo have shot a video for album standout 'Death Is Elsewhere', a propulsive, energy-saturated feat.

Recalling everyone from Melt Yourself Down to Onyx Collective, the track comes equipped with some lo-fi DIY visuals.

Entrancing stuff, you can check it out below.

Catch Run Logan Run at the following shows:

April

28 Bristol The Cube

May

5 Darwen Sunbird Records

6 Salford The Kings Arms (Sounds From The Other City)

9 London Seabright Arms

11 Liverpool Kazimier Garden

13 Glasgow The Hug & Pint

17 Lancaster The Yorkshire House

20 Edinburgh The Jazz Bar

23 Leeds Wharf Chambers

25 York The Basement

27 Bath The Royal Oak

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.