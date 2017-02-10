Premiere: Run Logan Run - 'Death Is Elsewhere'

Run Logan Run have a raw, aggressive, and unrelentingly creative sound.
Just two people, their frenetic approach to improvisation could loosely be termed jazz, but it also borrows from dirty electronics and heavier aspects of rock music.
Working from London's Total Refreshment Centre - an acclaimed dugout for fresh innovation within jazz - the pair laid down their debut album last year.
‘The Delicate Balance Of Terror’ arrives on May 4th, with production from Danalogue and Betamax of The Comet Is Coming.
With a flurry of live dates planned the duo have shot a video for album standout 'Death Is Elsewhere', a propulsive, energy-saturated feat.
Recalling everyone from Melt Yourself Down to Onyx Collective, the track comes equipped with some lo-fi DIY visuals.
Entrancing stuff, you can check it out below.
Catch Run Logan Run at the following shows:
April
28 Bristol The Cube
May
5 Darwen Sunbird Records
6 Salford The Kings Arms (Sounds From The Other City)
9 London Seabright Arms
11 Liverpool Kazimier Garden
13 Glasgow The Hug & Pint
17 Lancaster The Yorkshire House
20 Edinburgh The Jazz Bar
23 Leeds Wharf Chambers
25 York The Basement
27 Bath The Royal Oak
