Premiere: Roxanne de Bastion - 'RERUN'

Roxanne de Bastion is a thoughtful, sincere songwriting.
Last year's full length 'Heirlooms & Hearsay' gained widespread acclaim, with the tenderness of her touch underlying the seriousness of her message.
The main narrative thread of the record was her grandfather, and this generational divide presents a timeless quality to her work.
Completing a successful nationwide tour, she's now focussing on her next move, on more and more ambitious projects.
First, though, she's preparing a double A-side single, due for release on March 16th.
Clash is able to share a live version of new song 'RERUN', an evocative performance laid down at Middle Farm Studios.
Shot in stylish black and white, it's a beautifully rendered session, with Roxanne's gorgeous musicality at the heart of it.
Check it out below.
Catch Roxanne de Bastion at London's Lexington on April 16th.
