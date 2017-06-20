Premiere: Roxanne de Bastion - 'RERUN'

Roxanne de Bastion is a thoughtful, sincere songwriting.

Last year's full length 'Heirlooms & Hearsay' gained widespread acclaim, with the tenderness of her touch underlying the seriousness of her message.

The main narrative thread of the record was her grandfather, and this generational divide presents a timeless quality to her work.

Completing a successful nationwide tour, she's now focussing on her next move, on more and more ambitious projects.

First, though, she's preparing a double A-side single, due for release on March 16th.

Clash is able to share a live version of new song 'RERUN', an evocative performance laid down at Middle Farm Studios.

Shot in stylish black and white, it's a beautifully rendered session, with Roxanne's gorgeous musicality at the heart of it.

Check it out below.

Catch Roxanne de Bastion at London's Lexington on April 16th.

