Premiere: Rothwell - 'Freedom'

Bristol talent Rothwell wants to do it her own way.

Daring alt-pop that matches crisp melody to pointed lyricism, she honed her material at some high profile shows across the summer.

New single 'Freedom' finds Rothwell confidently closing the year by looking to the future. It's a plea to step away from your computer, to build real relationships with a certain amount of depth.

A paean to lost youth, it matches these bittersweet lyrics to one of Rothwell's most imperial choruses yet. She explains:

"'Freedom' is about wrecked youth... The innocence of youth meets the panic and heartache of being self-destructive and needing gratification and sympathy from people around you."

Tune in below.

'Freedom' will be released on December 8th.

