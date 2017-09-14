Premiere: Ross Harris - 'Compound Fracture'

Ross Harris is one of pop's unsung voices.

As a musician he's toured extensively with Busted, while also contributing to Craig David's acoustic album last year.

Working with some of the biggest in the game, it's clear that this sense of ambition has rubbed off a little on Ross' own work.

New single 'Compound Fracture' is all washed out Los Angeles glamour and sun bleached synths, the laid back yacht rock beat underpinning his softly English vocal.

A sign of things to come, Clash has nabbed the video and it's a softly shot introduction to Ross Harris' talents.

Tune in now.

