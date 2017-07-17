Premiere: Rose Gray - 'Give It All To You'

Rose Gray is a huge talent, someone with the world at her feet.

She knows all too well, though, that success - lasting success - comes from taking one small step at a time.

'Give It All To You' is that first step. Poised, dramatic, and deeply soulful pop music, it's the first chapter of her upcoming EP.

The video was directed by Graham Bryan, and it picks up the action in the back room of a London boozer.

Transporting the venue back to the '60s, it's a stomping salute to soul greats such as The Supremes or Otis Redding.

Tune in now.