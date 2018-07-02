Premiere: Rookies - 'California'

Dance duo Rookies make music look completely natural.

Using their individual production monikers the pair have crafted more than ten Top 40 hits, including releases for Sam Feldt, Don Diablo and Calum Scott.

When they get together, though, Rookies are capable of something special. New single 'California' is a case in point, a dose of supreme summer energy for these long February days.

Out now, Rookies have now constructed a video for the track, working alongside a production team from Denmark to craft the final product.

They explain...

"Really excited to get the video for 'California' out there. We originally shot a video in Los Angeles that didn't work out and eventually ended up working with a Danish production team on this."

"Visually we wanted to go for that timeless yesteryear approach and when we read the treatment the 'everything may not be as it seems' storyline really caught our attention. Hope you like it!”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.