Premiere: Roman Scott - 'Addicted To Love'

Somewhere between soul, folk, and jazz sits Roman Scott.

The Brighton songwriter has a deft touch, an openness that allows him to tackle different styles, different moods.

New single 'Addicted To Love' is a tortured vision of unrequited passion, a tale from the heart rendered in explicit detail.

Out now, the single comes backed with a beautiful video, directed by Louie Syred and partly inspired by Terry Gilliam's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Roman explains: “Originally I had imagined making a sun-drenched, 90s R&B-style music video. But after a three day trip to Barcelona, hours of trawling through rushes (and a hole in my pocket!) my vision remained unfulfilled. I approached Cinema Lumina to see if anything was salvageable, but instead they proposed a new concept..”

He continues: “Flipping the original idea on its head, their concept was to make a film that would challenge people’s perceptions of a 'generic pop music video' about 'love and relationships' as opposed to one that glorified them. On the surface the track could seem like a light-hearted and a fairly superficial depiction of falling in love, but the guys at Cinema Lumina recognised the darker undertone and set to explore the deeper meaning.”

Tune in now.

