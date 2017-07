Rocket Ship TV are part of a clutch of bands emanating from the south coast.

Perhaps it's the sea air or perhaps it's Brexit - whatever, these strange vibrations have resulted in some rather wonderful noises of late.

Releasing their debut album earlier this year, Rocket Ship TV fuse off kilter songwriting with some dreamy effects.

New video 'Tallest Brother' has a pleasingly home made appeal, and it perfectly matches the DIY nature of the music.

Tune in now.