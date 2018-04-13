Premiere: RF Shannon - 'Tooth Ache'

RF Shannon has spent the bulk of the past 12 months working as a hired hand, hitting the road with Jess Williamson.

His own material, though, was slowly gestating in the background. Solo record 'Jaguar Palace' was a rich, inventive debut, and rightly earned underground plaudits.

New album 'Trickster Blues' arrives on May 4th (pre-order HERE ), another step forward which finds RF Shannon engaging with the studio in a confident mood.

Lead song 'Tooth Ache' is a beguiling return, a slow-burning piece of folk-fuelled songwriting that glimmers with midnight's promise.

A purring, at times almost-Dylanesque sojourn out into the desert, it's an atmospheric, haunting return. RF Shannon tells us...

"'Tooth Ache' is about being comfortable in your own skin, having the self-awareness to take it slow. The arrangement is steeped in an early 70s soul sound because that music has a mellow groove that just feels good. I tend to feel like all is right in the world when I'm slowly driving down old country roads with the windows down, so this song is kind of an ode to that vibe. I wanted to write a good backroad song."

Tune in below.

