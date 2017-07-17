Premiere: Reykjavik Kids - 'Nightmoist'

Reykjavik Kids owe their roots to a night out in Newcastle, two dreamers aiming to put the world to rights.

The chemistry between the two was immediate, so when Scott Munro high-tailed it to Los Angeles he wasn't about to leave Paul Tissington behind.

Embarking on a trans-Atlantic partnership, Reykjavik Kids have developed a dark, intense, and post-punk infused take on indie songwriting.

New cut 'Nightmoist' matches guitar lines that cut like a scythe against lyrics that delve a little deeper into the personal.

Clash has first dibs on the video - tune in now.