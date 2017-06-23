Premiere: Retiree - 'Pumice Stone'

What's going on in Australia?

The country's underground scene - a mish-mash of house, electronics, jazz, and other forward-thinking forms - is making global ripples, including a close relationship with Peckham's own Rhythm Section.

Bradley Zero has played Down Under before, and returned with tape after tape of new music, a near inexhaustible supply of innovation.

Retiree rests on the shoulders of Matt Crowley, Tori Holleman and Marco Vella, and the three-piece make wonderfully laid-back, organic sounding electronic pop.

Releasing a 12 on Rhythm Section back in 2015, Retiree return to the imprint for new release 'Pumice Stone' (purchase LINK).

Sonically gorgeous, the rawness of the sound has an analogue feel, while the blissing out effects are digital phantasia.

Tune in now.

