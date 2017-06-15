Premiere: Rental Wives - 'Twenty Pounds'

Rental Wives have a gentle poetry to their sound.

The London newcomers know the impact words can have, and use them to explore the inner workings of the heart.

New track 'Twenty Pounds' muses on how the simplest of relationships can engender the most profound changes in your life, and it's delivered in a raw, accessible way.

The video was filmed in Peckham, with Rental Wives wandering around the bustling streets and market traders.

Directed by Alex Forbes and Jack Pollingto, you can watch it now.