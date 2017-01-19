Premiere: Rein - 'Bruises'

Rein always felt like an outsider.

It's something that's shaped her views on life, and it definitely intrudes on her art.

But then, that sense of defiance is what makes her work so beguiling.

New EP 'Freedoom' is incoming, with Clash able to premiere new cut 'Bruises' before anyone else.

Rein explains: “I've paid a hard price for being different. I have been judged heavily. It has taken form in both physical abuse and mental ostracism. But this song still offers hope."

Powerful songwriting matched to inquisitive visuals, you can check it out below.