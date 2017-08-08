Premiere: Reigen - 'Rollin'

Reigen has always been endlessly inspired by Brooklyn, by its streets, its mixture of cultures, and its history.

Returning to the East Coast recently, his mind lit up with music, with raw creativity.

Diving into songwriting, Reigen wanted to put recent events in his personal life behind him - as he puts it, "love stories and hook up stories are a way to escape and renew..."

New single 'Rollin' is a pointed, concise return, pop with a left field feel that seems to play the game by its own rules.

He explains: “This song is about the choice to make things what you want them to be, to be grateful for the moment and for me, picking my heart up out of shock and despair, rejecting hate, and diving back into making music, dancing and sharing love.”

We're able to share the visuals before anyone else - tune in below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.