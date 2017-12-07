Premiere: Rebekah Fitch - 'A Love So Crazy'

Northern Ireland's Rebekah Fitch is busy refining her own voice.
Artful pop with a real sense of depth, her songwriting is deeply individual, travelling its own determined path.
New single 'A Love So Crazy' is incoming, with Rebekah arranging a flurry of live shows on both sides of the Irish sea.
Taken from new EP 'Broken Mind' - out on February 23rd - this new single is a slice of melody with vital message entwined.
Songwriting from the heart, you can check it out below.
Catch Rebekah Fitch at the following shows:
February
22 Dublin Whelan's (Supporting Katie Kaffan)
23 Derry Sandino's
24 Belfast Barge (EP Launch - Full Band)
March
1 Belfast McHugh's (supporting Wyvern Lingo)
5 Newcastle Little Buildings
6 Durham Empty Shop HQ
9 Newcastle Kommunity Night Market
11 Manchester The Castle (supporting Hypnosister)
