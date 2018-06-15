Premiere: Rare Americans - 'Cats, Dogs & Rats'

Never let it be said that Rare Americans don't look after their fans.

The band - Canadian brothers James and Jared Priestner and guitar virtuoso Lubo Ivan - are working on a new album, a fresh vessel for their biting, infectious indie rock.

Preparing a series of single drops, the group also helped construct videos for each song. 'Cats, Dogs & Rats' is a snappy piece of guitar music, the slight pop edge in the chorus offset by those leering vocals.

Intelligently pieced together, the animated visuals are a sight to behold, building on each lyrical phrase to craft its own universe.

We're able to host the video, and as if that wasn't enough Rare Americans are also giving away the guitar the song was written on.

A superb opportunity for fans, you can get involved in the competition HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.