Premiere: RALEIGH - 'Smoke In Our Eyes'

Canada is a pretty damn big place.

Stretching from ocean to ocean and touching the Arctic, in terms of sheer land-mass Canada is an awesome, simply huge experience.

So why does everyone know one another? At times, it feels as though the country's indie rock scene is just one big family, with marriages and babies to boot.

Calgary four-piece RALEIGH match indie rock songwriting to some heavy duty psych elements, with their new album 'Powerhouse Bloom' making a real impact on its release last year.

Arranging an all-too-rare UK tour, RALEIGH will mix headline shows with in-stores and a few Great Escape spots, before jetting home.

Album highlight 'Smoke In Our Eyes' gets an official single release in time for the tour, and it features Broken Social Scene’s Brendan Canning on additional guitar.

See what we mean? One big happy family. Tune in below.

Catch RALEIGH at the following shows:

May

11 Hull New Adelphi Club

12 Manchester Pocketpunx Presents

13 London Lion Coffee & Records

15 Cardiff GWDIHW Cafe Bar

18 Brighton The Great Escape

19 Brighton The Great Escape

