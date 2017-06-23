Premiere: Rainbow Kitten Surprise - 'Holy War'

As far as band names go, Rainbow Kitten Surprise is pretty much a winner.

Combining three of our favourite things, the North Carolina outfit captured our attention from the off.

It's just as well, then, that the music itself is well worth your time - a genre-defying fusion of multi-faceted noise.

New album 'HOW TO: FRIEND, LOVE, FREEFALL' arrives on April 6th, with Clash able to share lead cut 'Holy War'.

Multiple harmonies coalesce into something curiously outlandish yet remarkably concise, off piste yet completely accessible.

We're able to share it before anyone else - tune in below.

Catch Rainbow Kitten Surprise at London venue Dingwalls on March 6th - be look carefully for a ticket, though, as it sold out weeks ago.

