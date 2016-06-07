Premiere: Raf Rundell - 'Shoppin' For A Shaman'

There are hidden pathways extrapolated across these isles.

Long-lost walkways that allow those who tread them to absorb ancient energy, mystical rivers that double as spiritual conduits.

Raf Rundell - Raf Daddy when he's on the 1s and 2s - recently went searching for these pathways, and this search is documented on his new release.

Out now, 'The Adventures of Selfie Boy Part 1' is an expansive, mind-blowing experience, with Raf entering uncharted realms.

Clash is able to premiere the tripped out visuals for 'Shoppin' For A Shaman' - tune in now.