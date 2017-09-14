Premiere: Raf Rundell - 'Every Morning'

Raf Rundell is one of dance music's true characters.

Through his solo work, his adventures with The 2 Bears and beyond everything he puts his name to stands out from the crowd.

New album 'Stop Lying' emerges on March 2nd (pre-order your copy HERE , if you like), and it finds Raf continually challenging himself, accepting fresh influences with that trademark grin on his face.

Lead single 'Every Morning' is online now, and it's a bristling, bustling, buzzing slice of dancefloor action delivered with some serious panache.

The video is hilarious from the start, featuring a man with toilet roll wrapped around his head having adventures in and around Victoria Park, East London.

Well worth your time, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.