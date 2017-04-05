Premiere: Queen Of Swords - 'Rise Instead'

Queen Of Swords is the latest iteration of the Aerin Fogel's imagination.

A Toronto artist with a real sense of drive and determination, her work with Ben Cook - Fucked Up/Young Guv etc - resulted in cult proposition The Bitters.

Working alone, Queen Of Swords matches a darkness in the arrangement to lyrics that speak about empowerment, of overcoming obstacles.

The project's debut album is done and dusted, with Clash able to premiere the video for new charmer 'Rise Instead'.

The production has that slightly damaged quality, matching billowing synths to the dreamy effervescence of Aerin's vocals.

The video itself was styled and directed by Danielle Aphrodite, and the slightly degraded quality of the visuals aptly matches Queen Of Swords' sonic universe.

Aerin explains: "It is a tribute to the stages of incarnation and empowerment that exist for women. And a recognition that we can make choices even when faced with the greatest of challenges."

Tune in now.