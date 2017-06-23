Premiere: Pretty Lightning - 'Tangerine Stream'

Christian Berghoff and Sebastian Haas have been friends for some time, bonding over a mutual addiction to underground sounds.

Forming a group of their own, the pair matched delta blues sounds against decayed psychedelia, fuzzed out blues against lengthy, drone-inspired excursions.

Choosing the name Pretty Lightning the pair embarked on a series of way out voyages into aural bedlam.

New album 'The Rhythm Of Ooze' is incoming (order your copy HERE ), with Clash able to share new track 'Tangerine Stream'.

Moving between other-worldly scenes and frenetic rock riffing, it manages to distil the duo's approach down into one visceral track.

Check it out now.

