Premiere: Prequell ft. Rae Morris - 'Part XIV'

Prequell has always been an artist who dwells in pure sound.

The French composer - real name Thomas Roussel - has worked on all manner of projects, from club tropes to vast orchestral settings.

Each project, though, is tackled with an immaculate sense of style. Prequell has a fastidious nature, with his music arriving with extraordinary exactness.

New cut 'Part XIV' has plenty of soul, with the producer injecting an after-taste of melancholy into those electronic vibrations.

Rae Morris records guest vocals, and the soft ache of her delivery unites with Prequell's billowing arrangement to produce something truly special.

Director Lisa Paclet seizes on these spacious sounds, piecing together a video that is exciting, ambitious, and engrossing.

Tune in now.

Prequell will release debut album 'The Future Comes Before' on October 13th.

