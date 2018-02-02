Premiere: Praa - 'Do It All Again'

Everything Praa touches seems to turn to gold.
A stellar vocalist and songwriter, her choice of collaborators - producer Timsters (Manceau, Colorado) for example - boosts her talent to a new level.
New single 'Do It All Again' is out now, an enchanting return that presents an irresistible modern soul vision.
Pared down, minimalist, and deeply clinical, it fuses R&B with an awareness of new jack swing, and of course her own potent vision.
We're able to premiere the visuals, and it's an ultra-stylish offering that presents an ice-cold vision of the soulful vocalist.
Tune in now.
