Premiere: Postaal - 'Darkness'

Postaal have a wealth of experience few can match.
Between then, the Anglo-French duo have worked as DJs, record shop sales staff, A&R types, label owners, and producers.
Refusing to follow trends, Postaal emerged from an impromptu studio hook up in 2014 to become something a little more serious.
Electronics dappled in indie songcraft, the pair infuse each track, each release with an intense sense of emotion.
New cut 'Darkness' is a case in point. From the title onwards it's an attempt to wrestle with some of life's bleaker points, and finds inspiration even at this moment.
Beautifully composed, Postaal display a rare sense of maturity. They comment:
"'Darkness' is about the inner research for light in the darkest of places. It is based upon this light we find in our deepest moments."
Tune in below.
