Premiere: Platonick Dive - 'Waxfall'

Platonick Dive are one of Italy's most talented new groups, releasing two stellar albums and playing countless shows.

Rightly celebrated in their homeland, 2018 could be the year Platonick Dive take this esteem international.

Shows and releases are planned, with the rest of Europe - and beyond - set to be exposed to their effortless fusion of glacial synths and soothing indie.

New song 'Waxfall' veers from clinical math-tinged rhythms to bubbling electronics, pieced together with admirable confidence.

They comment: “It’s the natural bridge between our old and new sound. You can hear the recognisable Platonic Dive vibes in the first part and then the change that lead you into new directions...”

The video is an astute showcase for the Italian outfit, a stylish yet gritty wander through the night.

Tune in now.

