Premiere: Plastic Flowers - 'How Can I'

Plastic Flowers is a project born in Greece, before settling in London.

Evocative shoegaze laced with dreamy melody, last year's 'Absent Forever' full length was a broad, ambitious, intoxicating return.

Standout cut 'How Can I' has now received the visual treatment, with Plastic Flowers - real name George Samaras - turning to a close friend.

Building on the sensual elements of his music, 'How Can I' interlaces this with evocative symbolism to create something pretty special.

Plastic Flowers: "'How Can I' was directed by my friend Pedro Takahashi, whom I met while studying in London, and this is the second time we work together on a video project. He basically came up with the story about this young boy and his love for a soccer ball that slowly fades away. Throughout the duration of the video, the ball becomes a victim of circumstance and ends up alone and broken."

"The symbolism and allegory behind the soccer ball can mean a lot of things; from time to time we all have to cope with feeling expendable and even unimportant, but it defines our existence and also the real part we play in other people’s lives. In less than four minutes, 'How Can I' explores these feelings from the viewpoint of a lifeless object that slowly comes to life."

Tune in now.

