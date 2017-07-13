Premiere: Pijn - 'Tanzaro House'

Pjin are difficult to file away.

Post-rock, for sure, but the sheer eclecticism of their experimental whims means that they are, truly, post just about everything...

Except physical force. Those who have seen Pjin live know that the impact of their performances leave palpable marks, an overwhelming, volcanic burst of noise.

A new four track EP - released only on cassette - captures this, with the 'Tanzaro House' EP featuring live recordings.

Pjin explain: "Early this year, before we had even released any music to the public, we gathered together to rehearse and prepare our live set. Due to the awkward and shifting nature of the band, we know that not everyone will see Pijn play the same way twice. We thought it would be nice to capture us as we were in that moment, in that configuration - a few cold days holed up in the studio, playing our songs over and over and over."

"This is us as we were on January 2/3, 2017. Captured and committed to tape and filmed by a close friend. We hope you enjoy."

Tune in now.

