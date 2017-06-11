Premiere: Phoenix And The Flower Girl - 'For...'

Phoenix And The Flower Girl matches two people, two different continents, and two different styles.
Utilising the talents of producer-vocalist Phoenix Troy and artistic director, Flower, the pair released their EP 'Greenhouse' earlier in the year.
A superb audio-visual document, it set future-R&B against a visual world that utilises the shifting, alien-nature of being a foreigner in Tokyo.
New single 'For...' is striped from the EP, and it features a dramatic, sweeping visual. Director Theo Davies explains that it’s "a film about a young couple struggling with depression and coping with death which explores the often polarising juxtaposition of love and guilt".
A marvellous watch, you can get tuned in below.
