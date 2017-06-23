Premiere: Pete Astor - 'Water Tower'

Pete Astor is a true professor of pop - literally, he teaches this stuff to music students.

But then, he's earned that platform. Through his work with The Loft and The Weather Prophets he helped set the template for indie, before embarking on all manner of solo whimsies.

Last year's 'Spilt Milk' seemed to demonstrate that his fire remained still burning, a terrific dose of exceptionally English rainy day psych pop.

New album 'One For The Ghost' arrives on February 16th, with Pete Astor constructing the record alongside James Hoare (Ultimate Painting, and a myriad of other projects) on guitar.

The Wave Pictures’ rhythm section of Franic Rozycki on bass and Jonny Helm on drums worked throughout, while Pam Berry of Withered Hand and Black Tambourine contributes vocals.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Water Tower', and it's a wonderful slice of mercurial indie pop, akin to The Velvet Underground's twilight-streaked third record.

We're able to share the visuals, and it's English simplicity matches the economy of Pete Astor's own songwriting.

Tune in now.

Pete Astor will be playing live with a full band at the Tapete 15-year anniversary at The Lexington, London on November 18th.

